SBS News in Easy English 30 January 2023

A new body supporting Australians in the creative arts has been announced.





The body will be known as Creative Australia, with $200 million going towards the organisation over the next four years.





The funding will also be used to set up a National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs and an Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Perth.





Speaking on the Nine Network, Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke says quotas on Australian content on streaming services will also be introduced.





"What we have announced for the streamers is from the 1st of July next year (2024) they will have content obligations. We will spend the first half of this year working out with the streamers and industry where those rates start, how we design it, and the legislation in the parliament in the second half of this year."





The largest intake of junior doctors in Queensland history will form the base of an increase in frontline health workers across the state.





The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says more than 800 junior doctors are to be added across 20 health facilities, aiming to improve access to care in rural, regional and metropolitan hospitals.





Another 200 paramedics and emergency staff will also be added to the workforce.





A mobile phone ban takes effect at 20 high schools across South Australia from the start of term one.





All schools across the state will have to implement the ban before the end of term two.





Students are forced to switch off their phones and store them in school lockers from the start of the school day until the end of the day.





Speaking to Seven, Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says she supports the concept.





"As a mum I support it. The less time that kids spend on their phones, the better. It is distracting for kids to have their phones with them in class. It's hard for teachers. Teachers are catching kids watching YouTube videos when they should be doing their maths. I think it is a sensible idea."





A group promoting walking is calling on Victoria's state government to set a target to double the number of children walking to school.





New data by Victoria Walks shows a large proportion of Melbourne's traffic congestion is linked to morning and afternoon school drop-off.





Victoria Walks Executive Officer Ben Rossiter says it causes streets in school neighbourhoods to be less safe.





Long-term data shows the percentage of Victorian students who walk to school has fallen from 49 per cent in 1970 to 20 per cent in recent years.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront attacks by Russian forces.





Mr Zelenskyy issued his latest appeal for increased weapons just days after Germany and the United States led a list of countries agreeing to supply modern tanks.





"Russia hopes to drag out the and exhaust our forces. So, we have to make time our weapon. We have to accelerate developments. We have to speed up the supply and launch of new necessary military options for Ukraine. We are doing our best to ensure that our pressure still outweighs the occupiers' assault capabilities. Speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war."





Novak Djokovic has won his 22nd grand slam singles title and 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday night.





He says it was an extraordinary two week campaign - managing an injury and other issues.



