SBS News in Easy English 30 March 2023

The government has taken the first formal step in the Voice to Parliament referendum, introducing the Constitution Alteration bill into parliament this morning ((30 March))





The bill will now go to a committee which will call for public submissions in May.





Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the introduction of the bill is "history making" .





"So there is money set aside for a neutral civics education campaign. That will begin sometime in May and that is about making sure that the Australian communities right across Australia understand that we have a constitution. How you change the constitution? What a referendum is and of course the importance of this referendum."





Australian scientists have made dire projections about what Antarctica's melting ice will do to global ocean health without rapid emissions cuts this decade.





Most people know fossil fuel use is warming the planet, melting polar ice caps and pushing up sea levels.





But ice loss is also disrupting water circulation in the deepest parts of the ocean.





Now, new modelling is pointing to a dramatic slowdown of one such system that originates around Antarctica.





Scientia [[see-EN-tee-uh]] Professor Matthew England is from the University of New South Wales





He says the change is dramatic.





"In the past these or so. And we're talking about changes within a few decades. So it is it is pretty dramatic. And when I was a kid learning oceanography, you know the textbook description of the ocean cells had those two cells that I showed previously. They're iconic, they've been there for centuries and centuries bringing up nutrients and so to see the changes that we project playing out in a couple of decades, where you get the extinction of a water mass, denser than a certain class, you know, within a few decades, it's pretty impressive."





The Vatican has announced Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment.





The 86 year-old pontiff had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days, but doctors say he does not have COVID.





Italian woman Vanda was at the Vatican wishing Pope Francis a speedy recovery.





“This pope, really I love him, I adore him, I also adored John Paul II [[the second]] but this one is the maximum. This one has to be here at least until 2024 for the Jubilee. Early in the car we were saying he has this problem with his knee but he has his head.....We want Pope Francis, that he is well, that he gets better, and good luck.”





The Pope has only one lung after a childhood illness.





To football,





And world governing body FIFA have stripped Indonesia of the right to host the men's Under-20 World Cup this year.





FIFA has issued a statement saying a new host will be announced as soon as possible.





The decision was taken after the country's football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw because the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali had refused to host Israel's team.



