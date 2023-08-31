SBS News in Easy English 31 August 2023

Hundreds of volunteers are in the streets for the first day of official campaigning for, or against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the date for the referendum as October 14.





Director of the YES23 campaign Dean Parkin says excitement for the referendum is building.





"Well, obviously yesterday, a very momentous day in this campaign for constitutional recognition through the voice, seeing the Prime Minister announced the date giving us that October 14 date very much sets the nation on the pathway to the referendum. We've already been out there campaigning as the Yes campaign and as you can see today, going from Adelaide to Hornsby train station today having further conversations with voters on the ground a tremendous vibe out here."







Australia's energy market regulator is calling for urgent investment into new renewable sources of electricity, warning of "significant risks" to reliability of energy supply.





The warning comes from the Australian Energy Market Operator in a report detailing its latest 10-year outlook for the national electricity market.





The Coalition's energy spokesman Ted O'Brien says it's a dire report and a result of poor policy decisions from the Labor government.





"Australia is in the imminent danger of the lights going out. That's the key takeaway from today's report released by the market operator, Australia lights out. That's the risk we now face. Energy commentators have been saying this morning that never before has the situation been so dire. It is a direct consequence of Labor's policies."







Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke planning news laws to stop gig workers from relying on tips to survive.





Ride-share drivers and food delivery riders are among the thousands of workers who would be impacted by the changes, which include protections from unfair deactivation and implementing minimum pay rates.





The protections on offer will stop short at overtime rates and rostering arrangements that could restrict flexibility for workers.





Mr Burke told ABC Radio the protections aim to implement important minimum standards for workers.





"We're not meant to be a country where you have to rely on tips to be able to make ends meet. And for holiday gig workers at the moment, that's the world they're in. So we want to be able to set minimum standards that accept the form of engagement, that accept that you're not an employee, but stop it from being a complete race to the bottom."







The mayor of Paris is in Amernia and visits countryside this week amidst concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Artsakh region.





For the past seven weeks, 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in the region have been cut off from food and other supplies by Azerbaijan's forces in the Lachin corridor.





The visit comes following French president Emmanuel Macron's recent commitment to supporting the Armenians in Artsakh and calling for increased international intervention in the region.





Former Hague Prosecutor Luis Moreno Campos says the tactics of the Azerbaijani forces are equivalent to genocide.



