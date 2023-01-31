SBS News in Easy English 31 January 2023

The Federal government has announced that victims of domestic violence will be entitled to ten days of paid leave starting on the 1st of February.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it will apply to at least seven million workers, extending the current five days of unpaid domestic violence leave.





Mr. Albanese hopes that the measure will be less necessary over time.





"No woman should ever have to choose between her job and her safety. No woman should ever have to pick between her financial security and the physical and emotional wellbeing of herself or of her children. It is truly remarkable that until now this had been very real choices. Choices that a shocking number of Australian women have had to face."





Australian Defence Richard Marles says the meeting with his French counterpart in Paris has been highly productive.





The outcome of the meeting includes a joint agreement to provide more military aid for Ukraine.





Relations between the two countries were damaged when the previous government scrapped a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with France in 2021.





Mr Marles says the relationship is now better and the deal on Ukraine aid is a sign of that.





"Australia and France working together in providing the supply og 1-5-5 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine. This forms part of the ongoing level of support that both France and Australia is providing Ukraine to make sure that Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict, and be able to see it concluded on its own terms."





Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has visited the wounded after a suicide bombing inside a crowded mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan's northwestern city.





Several people have died with the death toll currently at least 59.





The Pakistani Taliban - known as the TTP - has claimed responsibility for the bombing.





Witness Haji Shahnawaz says there are still bodies buried under the building rubble.





"I did not see any dead bodies. We took out the injured and sent them to hospital. The dead bodies should all be inside the mosque, buried under the rubble."





Queensland police have charged the son of 61-year-old Wendy Sleeman with murder, after she was found dead in a vehicle in a Brisbane apartment complex last week.





She had been reported missing two days earlier from her home on the Gold Coast.





Slade Murdok had already been facing a number of charges including unlawful stalking, burglary, assault occasioning bodily harm and kidnapping.





Bonza, Australia's newest budget airline, will take off for the first time today, promising low-cost flights.





The first flight will connect the Sunshine and Whitsunday coasts.





Chief executive Tim Jordan says the new airline is about giving people more options.







"Bringing low fares, low cost fares to many parts, many large regional centres for the very first time. That's really what Bonza is all about. It's about new markets stimulation, and giving many, many places, many people the opportunity to travel to see friends and family into explore this wonderful big backyard that we've had. We're about new markets stimulation, we're about travel for the many, not the few "]]





Steve Smith has been named Australia's men's cricketer of the year at the Australian Cricket Awards.





He is just the third Australian cricketer to win the prize on four occasion.





Beth Mooney is the women's cricketer of the year - claiming the title for the second time.



