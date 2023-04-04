SBS News in Easy English 4 April 2023

Donald Trump has arrived in New York to face charges stemming from an investigation into hush money paid to porn nstar Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.





Mr Trump will face court where's he expected to be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment where he will plead not guilty.





Former Deputy Attorney General for New York Danya Perry explains the process.





"Mr. Trump will be brought to the courthouse on the 15th floor of the criminal court in Manhattan, and he will appear in front of a judge who will then tell him what the charges are against him, ask him how he pleads and will set, in this case, there will certainly be no bail. And so he will release the former president on his own recognisance and will set some schedule for the next court appearance and potentially for discovery and for motion practice. And that's fairly typical. "





Australia is reportedly set to ban TikTok from government-owned devices like mobile phones and tablets.





This follows similar bans in New Zealand, the United States, Canada and the European Union over concerns the app could be used by the Chinese Communist Party for spying.





The General Manager of TikTok in Australia and New Zealand, Lee Hunter, says the company is extremely disappointed by the ban, which he says is driven by politics and not by fact.





Mr Hunter says there's no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms.





Finland is set to become the 31st member of NATO.





The announcement follows a win for conservative parties in a recent Finnish election, with left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin failing to secure another term.





Russia has warned it will increase its defences near the joint border if NATO deploys troops in Finland.





Helsinki based entrepreneur Lars Kahre says the decision to join NATO stems from changes in Europe over the past year.





"Well, as the situation in Europe has changed quite much over the last year, I think it (NATO membership) gives Finland a new opportunity for better safety in the future. For a long time, we have been relying on our independence and neutrality and now we just realised that that's not the path of the future. Now we need to look for new options for the future."





Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia says the International Criminal Court's ((ICC)) issue of an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine will not resolve the war in Ukraine.





Mr Nebenzia also dismissed concerns about a potential nuclear war following Russia's decision to place nuclear weapons near Belarus' borders with NATO.





“That is also an illegitimate decision means now, zero, nothing to us. And I think that those that encouraged the decision perhaps they already regret they did it. Because as I said, what they did it doesn't make us closer to any resolution of the current crisis we are living in.”





Four people have been killed in an earthquake in a remote region of Papua New Guinea.





At least 17 people have been injured and more than 300 homes are also believed to have been destroyed.





Authorities say the magnitude 7.0 earthquake has caused fissures in the land near the epicentre at Chambri Lake in the northern part of the Pacific nation.



