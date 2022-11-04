SBS News in Easy English 4 November 2022

Locals in the New South Wales town of Forbes are bracing themselves for what is expected to be the worst flooding in 70 years.





Around 1000 people have been told to evacuate to higher ground as the overflowing Lachlan River creeps towards the 10.8 metre mark, a level not reached since 1952.





The evacuation warning is one of 22 emergency alerts issued across the state.





State MP Philip Donato says it is crucial that residents in Forbes and anywhere else that is at risk listen to official warnings.





"We're seeing the river - the water rise at considerable levels just in the time that we've been here today and it's expected to peak later today, and possibly tomorrow. So the message really is out there to people to look after themselves. Don't drive through floodwaters. If it's risky, don't risk it."





Australia's Prime Minister says businesses and individuals have a role to play in keeping their data safe following the release of new figures showing a steady increase in the number of malicious cyber attacks.





Anthony Albanese says the government is committed to supporting improvements in cyber security through an increase in funding to the Australian Signals Directorate.





He says online security is an increasing concern for authorities.





"It's more important today than it was a year ago. A year ago it was more important that it was two years ago, and next year it'll be more important than it is today. Cyber criminals are targeting on a global basis."





The Australian Cyber Security Centre says it has received more than 76,000 reports in the last financial year, a 13 per cent increase from 2021.





Health authorities in New South Wales have prepared multicultural resources for young people to warn them of the dangers of vaping.





The resources which have been made available in several languages, including Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi and Vietnamese, warn young people that vaping isn't safe.





Many vapes contain nicotine which makes them addictive as well as chemicals like the main ingredient of nail polish remover.





"Did you know one of its main chemicals, acetone, strips paint from walls, take rust off tools, is found in a lot of vapes. Do you know what you're vaping?"





A second group of women and children with family connections to ISIS will soon return from refugee camps in Syria - this time to the state of Victoria.





Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton has told Channel Nine the repatriations have also been done without consultation.





"The job of the government is to make sure that Australians are safe and not introduce into the system an element of risk, and they've done exactly that... And there's not been an ounce of consultation with them [western Sydney community members who have lost relatives to ISIS conflict]... the Prime Minister stands up and says they don't deserve to know anything."





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says the opposition's claims have no basis.





"All the decisions that we are taking are based on the best national security advice. Those who have cone back have been thoroughly assessed, being very closely monitored, and we're making sure that all of this is happening in a way which does keep Australian safe."





A man has been arrested over the shooting of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan at a protest rally en route to the capital.





No charges appear to have been filed yet, but a video of the suspect has been released by Khan's political party.





The unidentified man in the video says he wanted to kill the former leader - and that he acted alone.





"Imran khan was misleading people. And I could not bear that. That is why I did this. So I tried my best to kill him. Only Imran Khan. I did not want to kill anyone else."



































































































































