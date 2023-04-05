SBS News in Easy English 5 April 2023

Former U-S president Donald Trump has addressed supporters in Florida after being charged with falsifying business records earlier in the day in New York City.





Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, in a history-making moment for the United States.





Indicted last week, the former president is the first ever sitting or former president to face criminal charges.





Mr Trump says he is innocent of all charges.





"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those that seek to destroy it. They attacked me, with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations."





The Reserve Bank's decision to pause interest rate hikes has been criticised as not going far enough to address increasing living costs.





After 10 consecutive rate rises, the RBA decided to hold interest rates steady to see how the economy would respond.





Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley says more needs to be done to address the rising cost of living.





"Unfortunately there is no reprieve from a continually rising cost of living. Something that everyone is experiencing when they go to the supermarket, when they open their power bills, when they consider how they're going to get their family budget through this winter. Whether in fact they're going to have to choose between heating and eating."





A world-first study led by Australian researchers has found immunotherapy could benefit more children with cancer than previously thought.





Until now, immunotherapy has revolutionised cancer treatment in adults but has been largely unsuccessful in children.





Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that harnesses the power of a patient’s own immune system, alerting their immune cells to find and destroy cancerous cells.





Associate Professor Paul Ekert from the Children's Cancer Institute expressed his optimism.





"We’re taking an enormous step forward to identifying which children might benefit from immune therapies and also what kind of new immune therapies we need to be thinking about for childhood cancers."





US President Joe Biden has held a meeting with his science and technology advisors to talk about Artificial Intelligence [[A-I]].





Mr Biden met with the council to address risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.





He says companies involved in A-I must act in a responsible way.





“And so tech companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public. Social media has already shown us the harm that powerful technologies can do. without the right safeguards in place.”





The Biden administration last year unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of A-I systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance.





Mr Biden says whether A-I is dangerous or not remains to be seen.





In football, New Zealand's women's national team - the Ferns - have changed their uniform policy to reduce the impact of period stigma.





The uniform of white shorts will be replaced with teal blue shorts at the Women's World Cup.





New Zealand is co-hosting the tournament with Australia from July 20 to August 20.





With the exception of Brazil, the partnering national teams* in the Women's World Cup will wear coloured shorts.





Players on each team can also choose to play in shorts that include a liner designed by Nike to protect against period leaks.



