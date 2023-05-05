SBS News in Easy English 5 May 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the United Kingdom, getting ready for the coronation of King Charles tomorrow.





At this occasion, he spoke about the case of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who is in jail on charges of spying.





Mr Albanese said "enough is enough" about this case, as Mr Assange has been in prison in the UK for more than four years.





He is trying to avoid being extradited to the United States, who accuse him of spying.



Mr Albanese told the ABC that he will keep talking about it.





"Well, my position is that enough is enough. And I continue to say in private what I said publicly as Labor leader and what I've said as prime minister that enough is enough. This needs to brought to a conclusion. It needs to be worked through, we're working through diplomatic channels but we're making very clear what our position is on Mr Assange's case."









Treasurer Jim Chalmers is about to present the budget on Tuesday.





Speaking about it, he said there may be a surplus.





He also said the surplus would only be in the near-term and it may become worse in later years.





This is because the cost of interest on the debt will increase to $112 billion over five years.





He said the government will not waste the surplus on spending, but instead use it for the most vulnerable.





"Now as you know, the budget is under substantial pressure into the medium term. We expect a substantial improvement in the budget in the near term. But after that the pressures intensify rather than ease. We still have big structural challenges in our budget. We still have that combination of interest costs on the debt, the NDIS healthcare, aged care and defence, putting substantial pressure on the budget."









Education Minister Jason Clare says vaping has become the most important problem for school students.





It comes after Health Minister Mark Butler said he would be working with education ministers to eliminate electronic cigarettes from Australian schools.





Jason Clare told Channel Seven said the e-cigarettes hide how dangerous they are because they are sold in nice packaging, and it needs to be revealed.





"These things look like highlighters or USBs that you can hide in pencilcases or schoolbags. Getting rid of the fancy flavours - you can buy these things in flavours like cookies & cream. They're designed to target our kids and they've got chemicals in them that you'd find in wheat killers. That's why parents are worried about it, teachers have been turned into de facto vaping police, looking for these things in schoolbags and as Mark said, this has become a big behavioral issue."









In Queensland, two coal mines project have been cancelled.





This is because they have not proven they can be safe for the environment.





One is the China Stone Coal mine project in Belyando.





The other is the Range Coal project, south of Wandoan.





The government asked for more information about the impact of these projects on threatened animal species and water resources in 2018 and 2013.





But no answer was given after so many years, so the projects have been cancelled.









in Ukraine,





The capital Kyiv has been targeted by an air attack on Thursday evening.





This is the third attack in four days.





The mayor of Kyiv is Vitali Klitschko.





He says the air defences of the city destroyed a drone in the centre of the city, which caused a fire in a building.





People were hiding in underground tunnels under the Maidan Square while alarms were ringing.





Nobody was killed in the attack.





Andrii Fedchenko, a resident of the area, describes how he went outside when he heard a sound of shooting.



