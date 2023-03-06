SBS News in Easy English 6 March 2023























Independent senator David Pocock says the intense pushback to superannuation tax changes for wealthy retirees is crowding out debate about other important policies that need to be reviewed.









Senator Pocock says the government's proposal on tax concessions for superannuation balances above $3 million is modest and reasonable.









He says many voters are clearly unhappy that it has become a huge battle.





----









Pakistani police have served arrest warrants to former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his appearance in court, despite supporters trying to prevent their entry.









Khan is required to appear in court on March 7 - and if he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court.









The cricket hero turned politician has failed to appear in court on numerous occasions, despite repeated summons on Federal Investigation Agency charges of misusing office to sell state gifts.









Khan - who remains popular among the country's youth and urban voters - has accused the government of wanting to sow political chaos and avoid an early election by arresting him.





----













A civic education campaign will roll out across the country ahead of the upcoming vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.









The government has put in place regulations for a 9.5 million dollar public education campaign on the voice referendum, which is due to take place between October and December this year.









It aims to inform voters of the referendum process and what is proposed, according to an explanatory note attached to the new rules.









The campaign will run seperate to the measures by the Australian Electoral Commission on the ballot process.









The statement also noted that there would be specific content for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and linguistically diverse audiences.





---









Cancer Council New South Wales is calling for the next government to develop a state-wide plan for cancer survivors to ensure the health system meets their various needs.









It comes after a survey conducted revealed how people's physical and emotional needs aren't being met after finishing treatment.









According to recent projections, there will be a 51 per cent increase in new cancer cases in Australia over the next 25 years.









Cancer Council NSW's, Manager of policy and advocacy Bradley Gellert says it's important to take priority on the issue so survivors can live a "good quality of life".





------





There has been a significant discovery during a quest to learn more about the identity of an Arnhem land painter from the early 20th century.









Senior Danek traditional owner Kenneth Mangiru discovered artist "Old Harry" was his great grandfather, during his research with a team looking into the distinctive artistic style of a series of bark paintings.









The creator of the artworks, including one of a large crocodile, had been a mystery for nearly a century.









After sifting through various notebooks and letters associated with the bark paintings, lead Professor Paul Tacon realised that "Old Harry" was Majumbu, who also made rock paintings.









Mr Mangiru, who discovered he was the artist's relative, said it was emotional to visit the painting on the Djimuban rock shelter.









Some of the earliest bark paintings collected from the region date back to the 1830s.









----









To NRL news,









And the league's new concussion policy has dominated headlines in the opening week of the 2023 season.









Independent doctors can now order players off the field for a head injury assessment if they believe the player is showing signs of being concussed.









NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo says the game is "not going to take a backward step on player safety" - but Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says the independent doctor's involvement shows the NRL doesn't trust coaches to properly protect players' welfare.









Canterbury winger Jacob Kiraz however has backed the NRL's concussion protocols, despite being one of the players controversially taken off as a result of the independent doctor.







