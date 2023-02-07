SBS News in Easy English 7 February 2023

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen to over 3 500 people.





A second major 7.8 quake has struck parts of northern Turkey and Syria, with tremors even felt in Lebanon, Cyprus, Egypt and Greece.





Rescue operations are still ongoing as people search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings.





Stefan Dujarric, the spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, says the impact of the earthquake is huge.





"This is Turkey's most powerful earthquake recorded since 1939 and that at least 78 aftershocks were reported following by ... followed by a second earthquake of 7.5 magnitude. The earthquake has heavily impacted northwest Syria, where 4.1 million people, most of them women and children, were already relying on humanitarian assistance."





International aid is now on its way to Turkey.





In Germany, hundreds of members of the Turkish community in Berlin were donating warm clothing and sanitary products.





Uzbekistan is sending 100 rescue workers along with vehicles while Greece has also sent its disaster response team.





Spain and Romania are both sending teams of firefighters with rescue dogs.





More foreign help is expected to follow.





President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan countries are reaching out to offer support during these difficult times.





"We have received several calls for international aid to our country. Offers of assistance from 45 countries, including NATO and the European Union, have reached us."





The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation has dedicated new grants to three research projects for a total value of almost 1.8 million dollars.





The Foundation says the grants will focus on finding an early detection test for ovarian cancer.





Early detection is an important part of modern treatment as cancer patients always have higher chances of survival if the disease is discovered early.





In Canberra, Ovarian Cancer Australia also organised its yearly teal ribbon parliamentary breakfast this morning with teal ribbons a symbol of the fight against ovarian cancer.





At the event, Ovarian Cancer C-E-O Jane Hill underlined the importance of finding ways to detect ovarian cancer earlier.





"Ovarian cancer is the deadliest of all female cancers. It has a survival rate of just 49 percent. It's a difficult disease to detect early, there's no early detection test, and the sign and symptoms are often vague and mimic other conditions. By the time the symptoms do present, most women would be already in a later stage of the disease."





In the United States,





The FBI has arrested two people it claims were on the verge of committing a terror attack in Baltimore.





One of them is the founder of a neo-Nazi group whose stated aim is to bring about the collapse of civilisation.





The target of the attack was the city's power grid.





The arrests followed recent vandalisation of electrical substations that left thousands of people without power in other U-S states including North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.





English football champions Manchester City could be in big trouble over their financial dealings.





The English Premier League has referred the club to an independent commission over breaches of financial rules since the club was bought by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.





The alleged breaches stretch from the 2009-2010 season to the 2017-2018 season.





In a worst-case scenario, the club could be expelled from the Premier League over the breaches.





Manchester City has won the Premier League six times since City Football Group purchased the club.



