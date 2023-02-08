SBS News in Easy English 8 February 2023





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces devastated by two earthquakes.





The death toll is now at least 7,000, and is expected to increase further.





A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake and multiple other high magnitude aftershocks.





It's the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999.





Member of the National Assembly of Turkey in London, Sera, Kadigil, appealed to the international community to help.





"The best thing I can do to help my people over there is to repeat that call for help. And we are calling for help from all over the world, all of the people, because this is not going to be over in one night. This is not going to be over when all of the people, all of their dead bodies, are rescued from these buildings. There is going to be a long period of time, they are going to need housing, they are going to need food."





Residents digging through a collapsed building in a small northwest Syrian town have rescued a crying newborn baby.





The mother had given birth while stuck underneath the rubble from an earthquake.





The doctor treating the baby, Doctor Hani Maarouf, says the newborn girl's umbilical cord was still connected to her mother, who had died.





"The girl was having seizures when she arrived. Apparently she was born three hours before being found under rubble. Her mother gave birth under the rubble. We received her from a neighbour. The girl has a large bruise on her back and it is swollen. She was probably subjected to high pressure or something fell on her under the rubble. It is a clear and a large bruise. There are also bruises in the ear, face, forehead and there are also bruises on the ribs."





The baby was the only member of her family to survive the earthquake.





Federal Health Minister Mark Butler says a booster vaccination for COVID-19 is now available.





The vaccine is recommended for people whose most recent COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months ago or more.





Health experts also recommend a booster dose this year for anyone over the age of 65, young adults who have medical conditions, disability or complex health needs.





An additional booster will not be provided for under-18s, except where children aged five and older have health conditions that would put them at risk of severe illness.





"Over the next couple of weeks 10 million additional Omicron-specific Pfizer vaccines will land in Australia and will be available to providers in early March. This will be the largest supply delivery of COVID vaccines since late 2021."





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly says vaccine uptake strongly managed the Omicron coronavirus wave over the summer.





"The flattened curve that we had in this wave demonstrates to me that there is a large amount of protection in the community in terms of immunity. Without any public health and social measures this was a low and slow wave which was lower and slower than what we thought would be the case. There were deaths and that's always a tragedy."





To sport,





Xavier Cooks from the Sydney Kings has been voted the NBL's most valuable player for the 2022-2023 season.





Cooks is the third Kings player to be win the MVP in the last five years, joining Jaylen Adams and Andrew Bogut.





The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 16 points per game, seven rebounds and four assists.





The Sydney Kings finished top of the ladder and will compete in the playoffs this week.





And Cooks says he's received interest from NBA scouts.



