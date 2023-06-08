SBS News in Easy English 8 June 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he remains optimistic about Australia's future despite the economic challenges facing the country.









Mr Albanese has acknowledged that the Reserve Bank's decision this week to continue its interest rate rises is putting additional pressure on households and businesses.









The R-B-A has been raising interest rates in a bid to curb inflation, which it says is still too high at 7 per cent.









Mr Albanese has highlighted his government's policies to ease cost of living pressures, but says he understands that people are doing it tough.













"So we'll continue to do our job of taking pressure off inflation but also our job which is provide cost of living relief. And a range measures in our budget including cheaper childcare, the energy price relief plan fee free TAFE were all aimed at doing just that. "





-----









The federal government is set to introduce a bill to parliament next week, seeking to ban the display or trade of a handful of Nazi symbols.









Attorney General Mark Dreyfus says introducing a Commonwealth ban on Nazi symbols will help prohibit trade in these items and be a useful complement to the existing state laws.









People who display Nazi symbols in public or online could soon face up to twelve months in jail, following a series of neo-Nazi rallies in central Melbourne.









Mr Dreyfus says there will be exemptions for literary, academic and scientific use of these symbols.













"But, where this is about glorification of these symbols of hate, where this is about glorification of the horrors of the Holocaust, where this is about spreading hate and violence and anti-Semitism in our community, that should have no part to pla y in modern Australia and that's why we are introducing this ban."





------









Qantas and Jetstar have signed up to become the first two airlines ready for take-off from the new Western Sydney international airport.









The airlines will offer flights from airport at Badgerys Creek once it opens in 2026, starting with popular domestic routes to Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.









The airlines are expecting to carry about four million passengers through Western Sydney airport per year, taking pressure off Kingsford Smith International Airport.









Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce says the airlines will have 15 planes in operation in the first year, making it Qantas's sixth largest on the company's network.













"And I think it's absolutely amazing. Absolutely breathtaking that in just over three years. We're going to have Qantas and Jetstar aircraft rushing down this runway. So please don't be here when that happens please. They are going to be operating here from day one. "









The agreement is expected to generate about 700 operational jobs, which the airlines will recruit locally to fill.





----





Federal prosecutors in the United States have informed former U-S President Donald Trump that he is the target of an investigation into his handling of classified materials after he left office.









Some U-S media outlets are reporting that Trump was sent a letter notifying him that he is under investigation.









It's typical that the Justice Department notifies people in order to give them an opportunity to present their own evidence before a grand jury.





---









In sport,









Former Socceroos coach Rale Rasic has died.









After migrating to Australia in 1962, he rose to become national team coach in 1970, at the age of just 34.









Three years later, he led Australia to qualification for the World Cup for the first time ever.









The Socceroos performed credibly at the 1974 World Cup, but Rasic was dumped as coach shortly afterwards....Rasic claiming that authorities removed him because he was insufficiently Australian.









Nevertheless, he said he regarded his 1974 World Cup squad as being like family, and his Socceroos experience meant everything to him.









Rasic also coached many sides at club level, and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australiua in 2004 for services to football.







