SBS News in Easy English 8 March 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is looking forward to his fourth meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Mr Albanese has begun a four-day visit to India.





Talks will focus on renewable energy, defence co-operation and education ties.





Mr Albanese will lead a group of Australia's top businesspeople, as well as trade and resources ministers.





The Prime Minister says he will meet with United States President Joe Biden after the trip.





“I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the US administration.”





“We will have further announcements about details soon.”





Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe says a pause in interest rate rises is approaching.





The Reserve Bank delivered a 10th interest rate hike in a row yesterday.





The cash rate now stands at 3.6 per cent - the highest level in more than a decade.





Dr Lowe says the Reserve Bank board discussed when it would keep interest rates on hold at its meeting yesterday.





"We are closer to the point where it will be appropriate to pause interest rate increases to allow more time to assess the state of the economy.”





“At what point it will be appropriate to pause will be determined by the data."





Justin Mohamed has been appointed the Australian government's first Ambassador for First Nations People.





The role has been created to allow for dedicated Indigenous representation in overseas diplomacy.





Mr Mohamed is a Gooreng Gooreng man from Bundaberg in Queensland.





He is currently Deputy Secretary of Aboriginal Justice in Victoria.





He earlier worked at Reconciliation Australia.





Australia's Indigenous representative for reconciliation says an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will help close the health and life expectancy gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians.





Pat Dodson has told the Senate the Voice will allow Indigenous Australians to be part of decision making.





Coalition senator Jacinta Price disagrees.





She says she does not believe constitutional change will deliver better outcomes for Indigenous Australians.





Women's minister Katy Gallagher says the federal government is committed to making gender equality a national priority.





The federal government has released its first annual assessment on the status of women in Australia.





The report finds women are the target of sexual harassment at twice the rate experienced by men.





It also finds women over 55 are the fastest growing group of homeless Australians.





Ms Gallagher says a national strategy will be released later this year.





The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for the two-year extension in post-study work rights to be expanded to include more international students.





The change comes into effect from July 1 for select degrees in occupations identified as having skills shortages.





The list is being updated as the start date approaches.





To netball.





And a statue of Australian goal shooter Sharelle McMahon has been unveiled outside Melbourne's John Cain Arena.





McMahon represented Australia in four Commonwealth Games and three Netball World Cups.





She also helped the Melbourne Phoenix to six premierships.





