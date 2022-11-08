SBS News in Easy English 8 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Julien Oeuillet.







The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said the world is "on a highway to climate hell".





He was talking to the assembly of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.





Mr Guterres said rich and poor countries must work together and there should be financial help, and also stop using coal.





He wants rich countries to stop using coal at the latest in 2030, and other countries in 2040.





“Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell, with our foot still on the accelerator.”





He wants the United States and China to work together because they are the two countries that make the most pollution.





He said they used to work together but for a few years they have stopped.





There are more than 100 world leaders at the COP27 who will speak for a few days.





Scientists call climate change the biggest challenge for the world.







Companies who make or import mattresses and tyres will have new rules for recycling.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has put both mattresses and tyres on a list of items that must be recycled.





Items on this list must be made to be recycled, which means the companies that make them must make sure they can be recycled when they are thrown away.





This is called the "product stewardship priority list".





Ms Plibersek talking:





"Today I'm announcing that I'll be adding three new product types to the minister's product stewardship list. Now being on this list means that industries are on notice that if they don't lift their game, I will be regulating to to improve the lifecycle of the products that they're responsible for. Today, I'm announcing that mattresses, medical waste and tires will go onto the minister's product stewardship list."









In New South Wales, the State Emergency Service says some people could be isolated because of floods.





The Service keeps dropping supply and supporting flooded places.





In Forbes the water is going down but in other towns it keeps isolating people.





So the SES is working to make sure they are still supplied.





Three isolated places are Walgett, Lightining Ridge, and Collarenebri.





The SES received 270 calls for assistance in 24 hours, including 10 for flood rescues.





Meanwhile, residents in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow are still without gas because flooding damaged a pipeline.







U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan are working towards peace.





"What we are seeing now are real steps and courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace. Both countries are working to that, to that end, and to ultimately a brighter future for the South Caucasus, a future of peace, countries at peace, countries working together for a better future."





Armenia and Azerbaijan are two countries in the Caucasus region between Russia and Iran.





The two countries have been fighting for many years.





They fight over a small area called Nagorno-Karabakh





Officially it is part of Azerbaijan, but it is controlled by Armenian people since 1994.





In 2020 Azerbaijan took control of the place again, but 6700 people died in the fightings.





And in September fighting started again, killing more than 200 people.





