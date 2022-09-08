SBS News in Easy English 8 September 2022

man suspected of killing ten people in a Canadian Indigenous community has died after being captured by police.





It's been reported Myles Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries shortly after his arrest.





He surrendered to police and was taken away alive in an ambulance after a highway pursuit which ended when police rammed his vehicle off the road.





His brother Damien, also a suspect in the stabbing deaths, was found dead on Monday.





The federal government has confirmed reports it is scrapping a multimillion dollar grant given to a charity connected to Australia's governor general.





$18 million had been allocated to the Australian Future Leaders Foundation by former prime minister Scott Morrison for a program that had not yet been created but was supported by Governor General David Hurley.





But treasurer Jim Chalmers has told reporters in Canberra the grant did not provide value for money.





"And we can't see that it delivers value for money and so that grant won't be proceeding. We won't be proceeding with the $18 million in funding or the ongoing funding after that. Our responsibility is to go through the Budget line by line to make sure that there's genuine value for money, and we couldn't see value for money here."





The United States has accused Russia of war crimes.





Ukrainian officials have already alleged that Russian authorities are forcibly deporting civilians - including children - from occupied areas.





US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has told a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York that the US now has information Russia is coordinating the removals.





"Estimates from a variety of sources, including the Russian government, indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained, forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia, often to isolated regions in the Far East."





A building has collapsed in northern Syria, killing at least 11 people.





Seven women, three children and an elderly man have reportedly died in the collapse in the city of Aleppo.





Local media are reporting that the collapsed building was five storeys high and illegally constructed.





The federal government has revealed plans to establish an agency to coordinate plans for high speed rail in Australia.





Infrastructure minister Catherine King says a special board will firstly provide information about a high speed Newcastle to Sydney link in New South Wales.





Ms King says high speed travel is needed in Australia to stimulate regional economic development.





"The benefits identified in the former Labor government's comprehensive two-stage rail study were significant. Not just in substantially reducing travel times, but also unlocking regional economies, providing significant employment opportunities and supplying a remarkable economic boost in the medium and long term."





To sport,





And Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore is going for her eighth world title at the World Surf League in California.





She is entering the Californian event as one of three Australians in a field of 10 vying for the world title.





If Gilmore is able to secure the win, she will surpass a record she jointly holds with surfing legend Layne Beachley.



