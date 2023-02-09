SBS News in Easy English 9 February 2023

International prosecutors say they have found strong evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of a Russian missile system to separatists that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.





But they say they don't have enough evidence to secure a criminal conviction.





Russia has denied any involvement with the downing of the plane, which killed 298 passengers and crew including 38 Australian residents and citizens.





Dutch police official Andy Kraag says investigators are now ending their probe without further prosecutions.





"Are we disappointed? No, because we think we came further than we have ever thought in 2014. Would we have like to come further? Of course, yes. That is every detective would have liked to come further. But at this point, we have reached our limits. We have done everything that we can within our limits and the next answers, they lay in Russia."





More than 50 firefighters from New South Wales are joining the rescue and recovery mission in Turkey, alongside the Department of Foreign Affairs.





New South Wales Fire and Rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter is leading the mission and says Australia's combined team of 72 emergency personnel are expected to depart tomorrow.





Mr Baxter has told Channel Nine the team will follow a strict system of coordination under the United Nations.





"So we could be tasked to any location where there are signs of life still. It is widespread. It's a massive disaster over there and the people of Turkey are really hurting, so to be able to get our people on the ground and to make some difference is what our people are really focused on doing. And we will get there and fall into line with the international system."





The United States Defence Department says four previous Chinese spy balloons flew over sites in the U-S that would be "of interest to the Chinese".





Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the U-S was aware of the past flights before it detected the latest Chinese balloon.





General Ryder condemned China's actions and said it was clear the balloon was not for civilian purposes.





"It calls into question why China, the PRC (People's Republic of China), feel that it's okay to violate sovereign airspace of nations in a way that is inappropriate and unacceptable. So combining this capability with the other intelligence assets that they have at their disposal."





Two children have died after a bus ran into a daycare centre in the Canadian city of Montreal.





Six other children have been left injured in the accident.





Police say the circumstances around the crash remain unclear, but the 51 year old bus driver has been arrested on charges of homicide and reckless driving.





He is understood to be an employee of the city's public transport system.





Australian champions Tyler Wright and Jack Robinson will represent the country at the World Surf League's finals in Hawaii.





Two-time world champion Wright was first through to the title decider, where she will take on local favourite Carissa Moore.





World number three Robinson continued his fine form to also advance to the trophy round of the Billabong Pro where he will take on Italian and first-time finalist Leo Fioravanti.



