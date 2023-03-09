SBS News in Easy English 9 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





I'm Phillippa Carisbrooke.





The Greens have pledged to support Labor's national reconstruction fund.





It means the federal government now has the votes it needs to create the 15-billion-dollar fund.





The government's agreed to an amendment which will prevent the fund from being used for coal and gas projects, or for native forest logging.





The fund will help finance technology, transport and renewables projects.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says the deal is a big win for the climate, jobs and the economy.





"Coal and gas are the main causes of the climate crisis.”





“Gas is as dirty as coal. And you can't put the fire out while you're pouring petrol on it."





From Saturday, travellers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau won't need a negative COVID-19 test to enter Australia.





The Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler, says decreasing case numbers in China and better data from the country means the measure is no longer needed.





The testing measure was introduced in early January.





Sydney commuters are to receive a fare free day of travel following a rail network breakdown.





Yesterday thousands of travellers were stranded at stations in the city when a technology fault brought the system to a stop.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has apologised for the inconvenience.





"I've made it very clear to the secretary of the Department that there is a fare-free day to make up, someway, for what occurred yesterday."





In Victoria a number of hospitals are dealing with a significant I-T system outage.





Eastern Health reported a system outage this morning.





It says there is no evidence of a cyberattack.





Eastern Health runs Angliss Hospital, Box Hill Hospital, Maroondah Hospital, Wantirna Health and Yarra Ranges Health.





The Prime Minister's four-day trip to India is underway.





Anthony Albanese is expected to attend the fourth cricket test between Australia and India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Over 100,000 people will attend the match in Ahmadabad.





Earlier he watched a cultural performance for the Holi festival.





"Holi is a chance to renew ourselves and each other. And it's little wonder that it's been so heartily embraced by Australians."





Protests continue in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.





Protesters are opposing a bill that would force media outlets and non-governmental organisations who are over 20 per cent funded by foreign sources to register as "agents of outside influence."





Some protestors have described the bill as "Russian", and expressed support of Ukraine.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the protesters for their support.





Protests are also taking place in France.





Demonstrations are being held against pension reform.





Strikes today will impact public transport, universities and oil refineries.





Overnight, the French Senate voted to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.





President Emmanuel Macron has been seeking changes since he came to office in 2017.





New Caledonia is struggling with a sudden rise in shark attacks.





An attack in January left a person with serious injuries.





And last month an Australian tourist was killed.





Both attacks took place in waters near the capital, Noumea.





Swimming has been banned in the area.





And authorities are shooting sharks.





Eighteen have been killed.





The Mayor of Noumea says she has no other solution.





To football, and Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a fourth straight season.





The German club beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-nil to progress.



