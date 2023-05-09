SBS News in Easy English 9 May 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham





The federal government is trumpeting a return to surplus in tonight's [[tue 9 may]] federal budget- but it is still unknown exactly what measures, if any, will be offered to the unemployed.





The government has already announced many of the measures and forecasts in the budget ahead of it being handed down- chief amongst them, an expected surplus of around four billion dollars...the first federal budget surplus in fifteen years.





But Treasurer Jim Chalmers says people will have to wait until tonight to see if the Jobseeker payment to the unemployed will be raised, as many have been campaigning for.





Dr Chalmers says the government will do its best to help people through current difficulties.





"We will do what we can to help the most vulnerable through tough times. Now, we have been saying for some time, and you will see tonight, the cost of living relief in this budget is broader than what has been speculated on. It has a number of elements. It won't all be limited by age or by other distinctions. There will be help for the most vulnerable, but also for middle Australia, as we get through these difficult times together, and lay the foundations for a much better future."





The government says there will be nearly 15 billion dollars in cost of living relief in the budget.







The federal opposition says the government needs to thank the coal industry for the expected surplus in tonight's budget.





National Party senator Matt Canavan says the surplus only exists because of record coal prices in Australia- not because of good economic management by the government.





He says the government needs to do more to help families.





"I'm glad that the Labor Party are happy with their budget, because most Australians are struggling with their own family budgets right now. And what we need is a government that will help families with their own budgets by controlling government spending. Instead, what we seem to have got is much more massive blowout and government spending, which is only going to make inflation worse and make it harder for Australian families to balance their own budgets."







Qantas is today in the High Court, trying to overturn two Federal Court rulings that its outsourcing of some work was illegal.





Qantas outsourced the jobs of 1,600 workers during the pandemic, including baggage handlers, cleaners, and ground staff.





After the Transport Workers Union took Qantas to court over the matter, it was twice ruled the outsourcing was against the Fair Work Act, as Qantas was trying to avoid enterprise bargaining rights.





The union's National Secretary, Michael Kaine, says Qantas is guilty of the largest case of illegal sackings in Australian history.





He says the airline, and its outgoing Chief Executive, Alan Joyce, should be trying to make right their mistake, instead of engaging in what the union describes as legal warfare against its own employees.





"It should be putting together good compensation packages for these workers and their families. And it should be focusing on what it needs to focus on, which is rebuilding this company, which the Joyce administration has left in reputational and operational tatters."







Public housing tower residents in Melbourne who were forced into a snap COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 are eligible to share in five million dollars in compensation, subject to approval by the state's Supreme Court.





The Victorian government has settled a class-action lawsuit filed over that lockdown of nine towers at the height of COVID's second wave.





The plaintiffs claimed people were wrongly detained for 14 days, and threatened with physical harm if they tried to leave the towers.





The Victorian government denies these claims.







To sport and footballer Lionel Messi and sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have been named as the best male and female sportspeople in the world.





They've been honoured at the annual Laureus Sports Awards, held in Paris.





Messi, who shared the male award with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020, captained Argentina to the World Cup title last year.





Fraser-Pryce won gold in the 100-metre sprint at last year's World Athletics Championships.





The Jamaican says she wants to inspire young girls.





"I'm really honoured to be here to receive this award, and I pray that it’ll be an inspiration to all Jamaican young girls, mainly the girls from my Pocket Rocket foundation to know that there's no limits when you believe what you believe and continue to work hard, continue to inspire the next generation of women to understand that we are strong, we are powerful, and most importantly, we are fearless."



