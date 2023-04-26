SBS News in Easy English April 26 2023

Australia's annual inflation rate has dropped slightly from 7.8 to 7 per cent.





Quarterly inflation rose by 1.4 per cent in the March quarter which is the lowest quarterly rise since December 2021.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics says prices had continued to rise for most goods and services, but the scale of those increases had slowed.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says inflation is still unacceptably high.





"Cost of living pressures are still coming at us from around the world and they are still being felt around the kitchen tables of this country. That's why the budget will contain cost of living relief which prioritises the most vulnerable in our community. Assistance, for example, with energy bills will go to people on pensions and payments."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the next Quad leaders meeting will be held at the Opera house in Sydney on May 24.





The Quad includes the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.





The previous meeting was held in Tokyo on May 24 2022, just a few days after Mr Albanese had won the federal elections.





The Prime Minister says discussions will focus on the global financial situation and the opportunities for investment in the Indo-Pacific.





"During the hosting of the meeting at the Sydney Opera House it will be an opportunity to discuss all of those issues and our common interests. Our common interests as democracies, as vibrant economies, as countries who want to work with each other for our common interests in the Indo-Pacific region."





A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck New Zealand at around 10am on Wednesday [[April 26]].





The earthquake was at a depth of 22 kilometres below ground and its epicentre was 5 kilometres west of Porangahau.





A magnitude 4.3 aftershock hit the area almost 15 minutes later.





There has been strong seismic activity in the region recently, with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hitting the Kermadec Islands region last Monday [[April 24]].





No damage or casualties have been reported so far.





Eleven bodies, including that of a child, were recovered by the Libyan Coast Guard after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Garabulli near the capital, Tripoli, on Tuesday [[April 25]] morning.





The Coast Guard has said the migrants were from Pakistan, Syria, Tunisia and Egypt.





They added the boat, which was heading towards the Italian coast, was carrying 78 people, including children.





The Coast Guard managed to rescue 67 people, including a child, who were reportedly in good health.





One of the survivors, Egyptian man Bassam Mohamed Hamdi, says that the boat was overcrowded.





“We set off at 1am. The boat was overloaded. There was a Tunisian person and a Libyan who were driving the boat. When I told them to lighten the load a little, he shouted at me in objection, and the people told him to stop.”





Police in Adelaide have charged a woman with manslaughter over the death of her young daughter.





6-year-old Charlie Nowland died in hospital last year [[July]] after being found unresponsive in the family home.





47-year-old Crystal Nowland has been charged with her daughter's manslaughter after a major crime investigation.





The police inquiry came in addition to a state government review into how various government agencies handled the case.



