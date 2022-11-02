SBS News in Easy English bulletin 2 November 2022

This morning, five lions escaped at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. It was an adult lion and four cubs. They only escaped for less than ten minutes but the zoo wants to make an inquiry. Simon Duffy is a spokeperson for the zoo, and he said they want to know how it happened.





"A full review is now underway to confirm exactly how the lions were able to exit their main exhibit... They did breach the containment fence. We don't have the exact details of how and why that occurred. That is very much a focus of our incident response."





Arab nations are having a summit right now. The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres is also attending. He came to do an opening speech. He said Arab nations must act together.



Arab states are very divided. They disagree on things like support for the Palestinian cause, what is the role of Iran and Turkey, or what to do with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Some Arab countries also have long disputes, for example Algeria and Morocco. But they face immediate concerns. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia creates many issues for Egypt and Tunisia about energy and food. Antonio Guterres says Arab states can play a role to solve the food crisis.





"We must do all we can to ensure the continued success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to provide relief to those in need, including countries in the Middle East and North Africa relying on accessible and affordable food and fertilisers, both from Ukraine and the Russian Federation."





In Egypt, the COP-27 is about to start on November 6. It is an international summit on climate. It will happen in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Egyptian authorities said they would allow people to protest during the summit, which is exceptional because Egypt has banned political protests for several years. But some people said they have been arrested while protesting against climate change. Indian protester Ajit Rajagopal says it happened to him.





"I was kept there for hours and hours and the whole night. They haven’t informed me what is the charge against me, what are they going to do, how can I help them in the process, nothing was being informed. And I didn’t get any food from them even water as well."





Teachers from TAFE are on strike in New South Wales. The strike will last 24 hours in 60 colleges across the state. Teachers are asking for higher pay, because they say their workload is getting bigger. The president of the New South Wales Teachers Federation said in 2012 there were more than 17 000 teachers, and now there are only just over 8000. Less workers means more pressure for the workers that remain, so they demand a higher wage. There is an investigation going on about racism in the Australian Football League.



But not everyone is happy about how the investigation is made. Some indigenous football players said they were victims of racism, but the former partner of one of them as decided not to take part in the investigation, because she said it is not independent and it is rushed.



Alastair Clarkson is one of the people facing allegations of racism. He used to be coach at Hawthorn and now he is coach for North Melbourne. He says he is determined to clear his name.



