SBS News in Easy English bulletin 21 December 2022

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is in China to talk with the Chinese foreign minister.





Trade is likely to be the most important topic.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling for calm and mutual respect.





He says the 50th anniversary of Australia-China diplomatic relations is a chance to become more constructive.





He says there will always be differences but direct communication is key.





"Since then China has grown to become one of the world's largest economies and Australia's largest trading partner. That trade, those links starting 50 years ago has delivered benefit to both our countries."







Thousands of people and police officers have gathered in Brisbane today for a memorial service for the two police officers killed in the town of Wieambilla last week.





Constables Arnold and McCrow were killed by shotgun while on duty at a residence.





A neighbour, Alan Dare, was also killed.





The two officers were paid tribute to, with full police honours.





Police Chaplain Jeffrey Baills spoke at the event.





"Today we pause as a nation. We gather as a state. We stop as a Queensland Police Service. But in all those things, we sit today with the Arnold family and the McCrow family. Our hearts go out to both of you. Today's funeral service is a paradox as we honour two outstanding officers in their service to their community and outstanding members of the Queensland Police Service. But it is also a time when we honour two outstanding individuals. "





Many important people were there, like the Governor of Queensland Dr Jeannette Young, Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk, Prime minister Anthony Albanese and others.







A body was found in floodwaters in southwest New South Wales.





It is believed to be that of a missing elderly Queensland man.





State Police say the 89-year-old man was last known to be travelling from Gympie on the 31st of October and was headed for South Australia via Victoria.





Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in Barmedman, south of West Wyalong at about 2.30 on Tuesday afternoon when local police and crews from the Special Emergency Services retrieved the vehicle and found a body.





The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing man.







Victorian authorities have rescued two paddle boarders off the Mornington Peninsula just hours after four teenagers who also went missing were found on Tuesday.





The two women were located near Frankston on Tuesday night after they got into trouble.





Earlier in the day, the other paddle boarders were also rescued.





Surf Life Saving Victoria says it was worried to see this happening so often, and some young people have reported there was a lot of wind on the water this summer.







In the United States, a powerful earthquake happened in a rural part of the Northern California coast, leaving two people dead, and 11 others injured.





The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.4.





It happened early on Tuesday near Ferndale, a small town about 345 kilometres north-west of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.





Mark Ghilarducci is the Director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, and he says 70 000 people are still without electricity.



