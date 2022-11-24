SBS News in Easy English Bulletin 24 November 2022

Federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek has talked about changing the laws protecting cultural sites.





She referred to the case of the Jukan Gorge, which was a sacred place for Aboriginal people in Western Australia.





The Jukan Gorge was destroyed in May 2020 by the big mining company Rio Tinto.





It was devastating for traditional owners.





Ms Plibersek says the gorge's demolition is legal right now but the law could be changed.





"We've said that we will work with the first nations heritage protection Alliance, an organisation that was set up after the Dukan Gorge destruction made up of around 30 Aboriginal organisations from across the country. We'll sit down with the first nations heritage protection Alliance and co-design stronger laws to give better protection to Aboriginal cultural heritage."







Oxfam has released the"Naughty & Nice List", which is a report published every year to show which fashion brands are acting with transparency.





It also takes into account the working conditions of the people who work for these brands.





In the list this year, the big brands Zara and Jeans West are the "naughtiest".





This is because Oxfam says the two brands fail to provide living wages for their workers.





The Chief Executive of Oxfam in Australia, Lyn Morgain, says the list is an opportunity for consumers to tell their favourite brands that they should do better.





"The reality is that this industry is primarily held up by women on very low incomes supporting significant numbers of other people in their families and households so we have chosen in this instance to focus on the opportunity that Australian consumers have to lift millions of women out of poverty by asking brands to be careful about how much of what they're paying is in those labor costs."







The Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union is calling to ban the import of engineered stone.





Engineered stones are used mainly for kitchen bench tops.





Working on these stones generate a lot of silica dust, which is a highly toxic dust.





It causes silicosis, which is a long term lung disease caused by breathing in a lot of silica dust.





More than 600 workers in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have silicosis.





Silicosis sufferer Kyle Goodwin said there are many natural alternatives to silica.





"There is plenty of other beautiful natural alternatives. But this engineered stone is dangerous. And we need to stop killing young Australians because it is not essential in the construction of a kitchen because there are better products out there to use."





The Union asked the federal government to ban imports of engineered stone by July 2024.







The Federal Police of Australia and the United States' homeland security have arrested many people who were part of an international drug trafficking gang.





It was a year-long operation stretching from the US to Germany.





Police have seized 300kg of cocaine and methamphetamine across two continents, arrested six Sydney men, and discovered millions of dollars of cash in the city's west.







Yesterday, the European Parliament has voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.





This is because Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets violated international law.





Soon after, the website of the European Parliament was the target of a cyberattack.





The president of the European Parliament says a pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for it.







European countries are protesting more and more at the World Cup.





German players covered their mouths during a pre-game photograph on Wednesday, to protest FIFA silencing human rights debate at the cup in Qatar.



