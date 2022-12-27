SBS News in Easy English December 27

Authorities say people need to be sensible this summer after a number of drowning deaths over the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.





The drowning deaths include a 17-year-old boy who died south of Melbourne and another Victorian man who drowned at a lake in the state's northeast.





And a 73-year-old woman drowned south of Adelaide.





Both Victorian and South Australian police are preparing reports for the coroner.





Kayne Treloar from Life Saving Victoria is reminding people to stay vigilant around the water.





"The tragedy is that any drowning is preventable. We are encouraging people to make good decisions before they go to a beach and make sure where they are going is an appropriate place to swim. We encourage anyone heading to a beach over the next few days to go to beachsafe.org.au and download the app. That tells you where the lifeguards and life savers are, and the risks associated with beaches across the country."





The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a summer heatwave is expected to peak across southern parts of the country while the Northern Territory sees more heavy rainfall.





Heatwave warnings have been issued for Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania with temperatures above average.





Temperatures are forecast in the high 20s [[degrees celsius]] and early 30s across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth.





Deputy Chief Officer Garry Cook from the Country Fire Authority Victoria warns Australia to educate themselves with survival plans.





"Have a plan and discuss it with your family. Monitor the conditions around your area. Understand whether there are fire restrictions in force in the area. Download the Victoria Emergency app. That will allow you do monitor conditions on a daily basis."





The New South Wales Government has launched a fireworks campaign ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.





SafeWork New South Wales warned backyard and street fireworks displays are banned, and people caught using explosives without a SafeWork licence will be fined.





It also warns dangerous explosives and can cause injuries if not handled correctly or set off by a professional.





Anyone caught selling, buying and setting off fireworks without a licence faces fines of up to $27,500 and 12 months in prison.





Ukraine's foreign minister says the government is preparing to have a peace summit with Russia in February next year, but under certain conditions.





Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press peace talks are preferred at the United Nations.





He says Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first at an international court.





"Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We think the United Nations could be the best venue for holding this (summit). United Nations Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) has proven himself to be an efficient negotiator and mediator and a man of integrity, so we would welcome his active participation."





To football,





Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford.





Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, Kane scored with a towering header to help Spurs snatch a point.





Wolverhampton Wolves scored a last second winning goal against Everton to win 2-1.



