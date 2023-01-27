SBS News in Easy English January 27

Drivers in New South Wales are being given the option to buy carbon credits to offset their car's yearly emissions when paying their registration fees.





The average car generates about 2.4 tonnes of emissions each year.





Treasurer Matt Kean says that can now potentially be offset by the purchase of Australian Carbon Credit Units.





He says New South Wales is the first state to offer this option.





"This gives people the opportunity to offset their carbon emissions in a very practical way... So this is again exactly what the Liberal National government is about. It's enabling people to take practical steps to protect our environment, to reduce our carbon emissions, but also grow our economy and protect our biodiversity."





United States officials say special operations forces have killed a senior I-S leader and 10 other militants in northern Somalia.





The announcement of the death of Bilal al-Sudani, a key figure for I-S in Africa and Afghanistan was made in an official statement.





No civilians or troops have been injured or killed.





US President Joe Biden had ordered the operation earlier this week.





Australia's Prime Minister has released a video message for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.





Anthony Albanese says many survivors made their home in Australia after the Holocaust.





Mr Albanese says it is important to make sure the generations to come know their stories.





The comments comes as the rates of verbal and physical attacks on Jewish people increase across the world.





"Anti-semitism is on the rise but it will not find a home here. Australia will always denounce it and reject it utterly, just as we do with all forms of racism and prejudice. We owe it to our country, we owe it to our Jewish community, and we owe it to our survivors. They deserve nothing less."







Authorities will launch an investigation into a crocodile attack on a man at a remote Northern Territory cattle station.





A man suffered serious injuries as he collected eggs on the station near Daly River, about 220 kilometres south of Darwin.





He has undergone surgery for his injuries in the Royal Darwin Hospital.





Police the man's wounds are serious but not life-threatening.





Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered new tombs of ancient Pharaohs and officials that have been sealed for an estimated 4300 years.





Excavation team director Zahi Hawass - a former minister of antiquities - says the group have found a mummy inside one of the tombs, at the bottom of a 15 metre shaft.





Mr Hawass says there is still more to discover.





"We are searching right now for the pyramid of Huni, the last king of dynasty three. Saqqara is a very important place. It reveals many important treasures."





In cricket





And Australia's women's side have wrapped up a Twenty20 series victory over Pakistan.





The win clinches the three-game series for Australia, following their eight-wicket win in game one.





The final match will be played in Canberra on Sunday.



