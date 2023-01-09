SBS News in Easy English January 9 2023

Ukraine's military had denied Russian claims that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.





Russia has claimed a missile strike in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers.





But the Ukrainian military says the claims are untrue.





Residents of Kramatorsk say a Russian rocket strike caused some damage but there is no evidence of any casualties.





"There was an explosion, and then another explosion. The windows shook. there were a series (of explosions). Really, there's nothing else to tell you. Just a normal day."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Western Australia visiting the remote Kimberley region, devastated by floods.





Recovery efforts have begun in the desert town of Fitzroy Crossing which has been affected by floodwaters, now heading west.





Hundreds of residents who fled the region are still waiting to return home.





Minister for Emergency Services Noel Dawson says a rapid damage assessment and cleanup plan has already been completed with Indigenous communities.





"Now as we know people in the Kimberley are experiencing a one in 100 year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history. This situation continues to change, and is proving to be extremely challenging for residents in the region. Again we are asking people to postpone any non-essential travel to the Kimberley region. Can I also remind people to stay out of floodwaters, stay out of rivers, and this also includes no swimming or kayaking."





A boy has died in a New South Wales hospital after a car crash involving an alleged drink driver.





The nine-year-old boy was airlifted to a Newcastle hospital on Wednesday after the two-vehicle crash.





Police say he died in hospital on Saturday as a result of his injuries.





A 51-year-old woman who was driving the other car was arrested over the crash.





She now faces ten new charges.





She was granted bail on Thursday and is due to appear in the Gosford Local Court on January 27th.





Two primary school-aged brothers have been flown to hospital with neck injuries after the car they were in rolled over on a Queensland beach.





The vehicle, which held a family of five — two parents and three children, rolled and landed on its side yesterdaywhile travelling along the waterline on K'Gari, formerly known as Fraser Island.





The young boys were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by helicopter following the crash.





A search for a missing swimmer in Victoria has entered a fourth day.





The 20-year-old and his 16-year old brother got into trouble in rough surf at Gunnamatta beach on Friday night. [[Jan 6]]





The father jumped in to save the pair and rescuers managed to pull him and the teenager from the water but the older son couldn't be found.





Novak Djokovic heads to Melbourne today where he is the strong favourite to win his 10th Australian Open crown.





It took Djokovic more than three hours to defeat for his American opponent Sebastian Korda in three sets in the final of the Adelaide International. [[Jan 8]]





The event was his first tournament in Australia since being deported last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.





Djokovic says tennis fans have giving him a great reception since his return to Australia.



