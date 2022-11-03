SBS News in Easy English 3 November 2022

Hundreds of people have been told to evacuate as swollen rivers and catchments flood towns in southern and central western New South Wales.





Authorities have told residents at North Wagga Wagga and Gumly Gumly in the Riverina region to get out, with major flooding expected on the Murrumbidgee River.





Those outside the Wagga Wagga levee have already been ordered to evacuate, with anyone inside needing to leave by 8am Friday morning.





Victoria has 70 flood warnings in place with more than 400 roads across the state remain closed.





Floodwaters in southern New South Wales are entering the Murray River and the State Emergency Service is warning river communities to be ready.





Russia says it is deeply disappointed that the United Nations Security Council is not investigating claims of a biological weapons program in Ukraine.





Moscow's bid was supported only by China, with the United States, Britain and France voting no and the 10 other council nations abstaining.





US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says Russia's claims are ridiculous.





"Because it is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body. The United States and Ukraine went through Russia's allegations in Geneva point by point, and debunked every single one."





Relatives of the victims of a Florida high school mass shooting say they are unhappy that the man responsible will avoid the death penalty.





Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the 2018 murders of 17 students and staff at a highschool in Parkland.





Ellyn Mayor, the mother of victim Samantha Mayor, told the court she was unhappy that a jury voted against the death penalty.





"I feel devastated. Justice has not been served. Now we all have to breathe the same air of someone who wanted us to never take another breath."





A probationary constable in New South Wales has been charged with high range drink driving after a car accident in Sydney's south-west.





The off duty officer allegedly returned a breath analysis reading almost five times the legal limit, following the crash in Ashcroft.





The 25 year old has reportedly been attached to a command within the South West Metropolitan Region for just the past four months.





But Police Commissioner Karen Webb has told 2GB Radio his job is already in jeopardy.





"I can take action to remove that officer without waiting for the proceeds of the court.... There's a process that - I've got to serve him papers. He gets a chance to respond. But I can start all of that and intend to start all of that before the court matter comes up."





To football,





And a new report has just been released into last month's football stampede at an Indonesian stadium, finding that police firing tear gas was the main trigger for the crush.





Indonesian authorities and the local football Association (PSSI) have continued to face questions over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.



