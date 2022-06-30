SBS News in Easy English

Russia says it will monitor concerns that it poses a threat to the security of Europe.





Russian President Vladimir Putin says they have no territorial disputes with Sweden and Finland, the two countries which have just been invited to join the NATO alliance.





Mr Putin made his comments a day after NATO member Turkey lifted its veto over the bid by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security.





Advertisement

But he says if NATO puts any support measures inside Finland and Sweden then Russia will respond.





"If NATO troops and infrastructure are deployed, we will be compelled to respond in kind and and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created. It's obvious. What, don't they understand that? Everything was going fine between us, but now there will be tensions, there certainly will. This is obvious and inevitable."





A hot truck where 51 migrants were found dead in the US state of Texas had been stopped at an earlier point by border security officials, but was not inspected.





Texas Governor Greg Abbott has blamed a lack of funding for border security on the failure to look inside the truck.





He has announced additional checkpoints for trucks to be established on the state's highways, despite a lack of funding to do so.





"As you all surely know, the truck passed through a border point checkpoint. It was not inspected. It was not inspected because the Border Patrol does not have the resources to be able to inspect all of the trucks - and as a result, the Border Patrol did not have the capability of saving those lives."





The World Health Organisation says it is deeply worried about the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.





Since the 17th of June, 1310 new cases have been reported to the agency, with eight new countries reporting monkeypox cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to more than 3400.





Dr Abdi Mahamud from the W-H-O says there are now fears the virus will move into high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, the ill and children.





"We're aware of about 2 cases in the UK and we are following up with Spain and France. And when we say children, children less than the age of 18. Some of them may be males of 17, 18. As of now we don't have any severe cases but it's an age group that we are really concerned about."





New South Wales schools will be closed today, as teachers take strike action just a day before two weeks of school holidays are due to begin.





Thousands of teachers have marched in Sydney's CBD this morning, angry over pay conditions. and teachers shortages





Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says teachers have no other choice but to strike.





"Our most recent meeting with the government has not produced any breakthrough. They're failing to move on salaries and they're failing to even respond to the urgent need to address your workload, your crippling workload. This is not sustainable."





Sydney's public transport network is also seeing delays, with train drivers continuing their industrial action today.





The Rail, Tram and Bus Union wants the government to make safety changes to the state's new Korean-made train fleet.





The Union has a verbal commitment from the transport minister to spend $264 million on the changes.



