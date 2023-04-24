Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Is the housing correction over?
Westpac says the plunge in housing market prices is largely over. Source: AAP / Darren England
Westpac says the housing correction is largely over with interest rates near their peak while three other factors supports the bank's revised price forecasts. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Chief Economist Bill Evans for more, plus Scott Phillips from The Motley Fool takes a look at the day on the markets.
