SBS On the Money: Is the housing correction over?

A new housing estate at Springfield in Ipswich, Queensland shows multiple properties as far as the eye can see.

Westpac says the plunge in housing market prices is largely over. Source: AAP / Darren England

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Westpac says the housing correction is largely over with interest rates near their peak while three other factors supports the bank's revised price forecasts. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Chief Economist Bill Evans for more, plus Scott Phillips from The Motley Fool takes a look at the day on the markets.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A new housing estate at Springfield in Ipswich, Queensland shows multiple properties as far as the eye can see.

SBS On the Money: Is the housing correction over?

OTM-RBA (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA to create new separate board to oversee interest rates

OTM - Generic, savings (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Younger people driving trend to high interest savings accounts

OTM - Rental market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Rental management technology concerns