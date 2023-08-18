Scientists calling on policy-makers to expand urgent scientific work in the Southern Ocean

Scientists calling on policy-makers to expand urgent scientific work in the Southern OceanPlay01:23Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.26MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesThe Brisbane Lions secure a two-top spot in the AFL after defeating CollingwoodEcuadorians set to choose a new president on Sunday after the assassination of one of the candidatesVictoria police say four arrested in a series of arson attacks are puppets for larger criminal organisationsThe UN warns of growing refugee crisis in Sudan as thousands continue to flee the country