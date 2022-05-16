Scott Morrison defends first home buyer plan amid concern it could push up house prices

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Scott Morrison defends first home buyer plan amid concern it could push up house pricesPlay01:32EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.4 MB)Published 16 May 2022 at 1:30pmTags .Published 16 May 2022 at 1:30pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesMore athletes named for the Australian team competing at this year's Commonwealth GamesNew research reveals volunteers essential to Australia's crisis resilienceIncentives used in New Zealand to boost uptake of zero emission carsDoctors concerned as COVID-19 infection rate in Australia hits worldwide high