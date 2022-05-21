SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the federal election.Play00:46EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (714.75 KB)Published 22 May 2022 at 7:04amTags .Published 22 May 2022 at 7:04amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesZoe Daniel and Allegra Spender are each set to claim House of Representatives seats as independent candidatesThe Greens are declaring a "Greens-slide" in the lower house, on track for an electoral winAnthony Albanese pledges to bring Australians together after defeating the Liberal-National coalition Labor's Penny Wong will become the new Senate Leader and federal Foreign Affairs Minister