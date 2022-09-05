Search continues for 2 men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in Canada

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Search continues for 2 men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in CanadaPlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06MB)Published 6 September 2022 at 7:28amSource: SBS News .Published 6 September 2022 at 7:28amSource: SBS NewsSearch continues for 2 men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in CanadaShareLatest podcast episodesLiz Truss to become the next Prime Minister of the UKTwo reportedly killed in suicide bomber attack in AfghanistanWA Police arrest 45 people in sting targeting child abuse exploitation materialNew figures suggest Australians taking on significantly lower home loans