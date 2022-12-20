Search continues for more than 30 sailors after Gulf of Thailand sinking

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Search continues for more than 30 sailors after Gulf of Thailand sinkingPlay00:53SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.63MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS News .Published 21 December 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTriumphant Argentina World Cup team returns home to joyous receptionSitiveni Rabuka Fiji's new prime ministerMan charged over southern NSW flood deathsMurray River shut to all non-essential activity as South Australia prepares for flooding