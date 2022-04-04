SBS News - Google - Shorts

Second COVID-19 booster shots now available for elderly and vulnerable Australians

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2022 at 7:37am
Tags
.
Published 5 April 2022 at 7:37am
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Harsher punishments for men's tennis misconduct expected

Authorities recover bodies of father and son who died in Blue Mountains landslip

Russia's ambassador to the UN to present 'empirical evidence' that its forces have not been killing Ukrainian civilians

Australia to impose further sanctions on Russia