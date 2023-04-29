Security crackdown on Sikh separatists re-ignites tensions with India's government

Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh

Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh

A large-scale police operation in the Indian state of Punjab has come to an end with the arrest of a Sikh preacher accused of encouraging separatism. The arrest of Amritpal Singh and several of his supporters on national security grounds reignited decades-old tensions between the Indian government and some in the Sikh community, and led to protests around the world.

