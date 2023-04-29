Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Security crackdown on Sikh separatists re-ignites tensions with India's government
Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh Source: AAP / Prabhjot Gill
A large-scale police operation in the Indian state of Punjab has come to an end with the arrest of a Sikh preacher accused of encouraging separatism. The arrest of Amritpal Singh and several of his supporters on national security grounds reignited decades-old tensions between the Indian government and some in the Sikh community, and led to protests around the world.
