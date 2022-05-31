Shanghai residents celebrate reopening after COVID lockdown

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Shanghai residents celebrate reopening after COVID lockdownPlay00:42EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3 MB)Published 1 June 2022 at 6:52amSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 1 June 2022 at 6:52amSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesBahrain foreign minister calls for end to Ukraine warKharkiv authorities recovering bodies months after Russian attacksAustralia needs to work "harder" at Indonesia relationship: TreasurerAlbanese names new ministry with record number of women