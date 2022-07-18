SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Shoppers hear up to 30 gunshots in US shopping centre shooting Play01:00SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (940.5KB)Published 18 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNurses walk off the job over staff shortages Cruise ship docks in Sydney with more than 100 COVID positive passengersPresident Zelenskyy sacks top officials over Russian collaboration Fires continue as extreme heatwave hits Europe