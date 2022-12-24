Sitiveni Rabuka voted in as Fiji's new PM

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Sitiveni Rabuka voted in as Fiji's new PMPlay00:39SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (612KB)Published 24 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:30pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:30pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFavourable wind conditions could see race record broken at this year's Sydney to HobartPlan to introduce country of origin labelling on seafood for restaurants, cafesAnxious wait for residents in South Australia ahead of a flood river peakOne-in-year flood hits remote NT town