Six dead, including two police officers, in rural Queensland ambush

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Six dead, including two police officers, in rural Queensland ambushPlay01:22SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.25MB)Published 13 December 2022 at 7:02amSource: SBS News .Published 13 December 2022 at 7:02amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesYoung refugees given free sport club memberships in BrisbaneE-U Parliament President to strip V-P of title amid corruption scandalPoland accepts German air defence missiles on its territoryDebate rages as government looks to pass energy price cap before Christmas