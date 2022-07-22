Six people hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning in New South Wales

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Six people hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning in New South WalesPlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1MB)Published 22 July 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS News .Published 22 July 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOpposition accused of "scaremongering" as foot and mouth disease fears growUS President "feeling fine" despite having COVID-19Caroline Kennedy begins new role as US Ambassador to AustraliaGovernment scraps changes to Australia's renewable energy agency