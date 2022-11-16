Socceroos confident ahead of World Cup match against France

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Socceroos confident ahead of World Cup match against FrancePlay01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.03MB)Published 17 November 2022 at 7:10amSource: SBS News .Published 17 November 2022 at 7:10amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese praises G20 declaration condemning Ukraine warPrime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at G20Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defends Iran remarksArtemis launch heralds new age in space exploration