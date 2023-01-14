Socceroos player makes Scottish premiership appearance

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Socceroos player makes Scottish premiership appearancePlay00:53SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (824.25KB)Published 14 January 2023 at 1:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 January 2023 at 1:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe US and Japan reaffirm their commitment to open and cooperative space explorationPM announces development of new hydrogen hub in QueenslandNSW Opposition leader says he doesn't believe the Premier should resign over Nazi uniform scandalAustralia's water polo team have their first win of the Tri-Nations Test Series