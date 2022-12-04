Socceroos players applaud fans for their support

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Socceroos players applaud fans for their supportPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (897.38KB)Published 4 December 2022 at 9:20pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 December 2022 at 9:20pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesLionel Messi dissects tough match after Argentina'sGreens to phase out gaming machines at venuesConcerns over limited crowds at cricketIndonesia's volcano alert is raised