Socceroos to face challenging rivals in World Cup

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Socceroos to face challenging rivals in World CupPlay00:54EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (837 KB)Published 15 June 2022 at 7:05amSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 15 June 2022 at 7:05amSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesPrime Minister responds to congratulations from Chinese PremierFormer A-C-T liberal senator steps away from politicsU-K proceeds with flight of asylum seekers to RwandaDonald Trump dismisses congressional hearing into post election unrest