South Africa aims to break Australia's winning streak ahead of the third cricket Test in Sydney

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen South Africa aims to break Australia's winning streak ahead of the third cricket Test in SydneyPlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (837KB)Published 2 January 2023 at 4:40pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 January 2023 at 4:40pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCelebration over Croatia's switch to the euro and entry into Europe's borderless zoneAn off-duty police officer drowns after saving the life of a teenager in NSWAuthorities have stepped up their search for a woman missing in south-east QueenslandSearch for missing woman in QLD ramps up