South Australia firies on high bushfire alert

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen South Australia firies on high bushfire alertPlay00:44SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (692.25KB)Published 10 December 2022 at 7:50amSource: SBS News .Published 10 December 2022 at 7:50amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia's defence and foreign affairs ministers in talks with Japan's prime ministerOpposition condemns Labor government's energy prices decisionUS basketball star Britney Griner released from prison, arrives in USRussia's President Vladimir Putin ready to negotiate