South Australians brace for the Murray River to peak

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen South Australians brace for the Murray River to peakPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (901.5KB)Published 26 December 2022 at 1:03pmSource: SBS News .Published 26 December 2022 at 1:03pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRetailers are preparing for a predicted $23.5 billion spending surge in Boxing Day salesIn Germany divers search for missing treasure.Man arrested after murder victim found in Queensland.Scott Boland to remain in Australia's cricket team.