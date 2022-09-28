Spain advances to the UEFA semi-finals after a 1-NIL win over Portugal

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Spain advances to the UEFA semi-finals after a 1-NIL win over PortugalPlay00:22SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (346.13KB)Published 28 September 2022 at 12:32pmSource: SBS News .Published 28 September 2022 at 12:32pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesLegislation introduced for a federal anti-corruption commissionGovernment working with AFP over Optus data breachQueensland sets a renewable energt target of 70 percent by 2032Government defends shape and scope of planned integrity commission