SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Sri Lanka asks for more international support Play01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01MB)Published 18 July 2022 at 9:43amSource: SBS News .Published 18 July 2022 at 9:43amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFires continue as extreme heatwave hits EuropeCampaign supporting migrant mental health launchedGreens outline concerns about Labor's draft climate billNew electric vehicle charging stations for outback Queensland