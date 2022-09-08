Stephanie Gilmore going for her 8th World Surf League title

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Stephanie Gilmore going for her 8th World Surf League titlePlay00:45SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (702.38KB)Published 8 September 2022 at 2:49pmSource: SBS News .Published 8 September 2022 at 2:49pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesClimate Change Bill passes the SenateFive speech therapists charged with sedition in Hong KongGovernment makes further plans for high speed rail adviceUS accuses Russia of war crimes